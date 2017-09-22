Insider

Need some help setting your lineup as the season's third week gets underway? NFL Nation reporters answer the biggest fantasy questions -- provided by ESPN fantasy football analyst Mike Clay -- across the league for Week 3.

Note: The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers play on Thursday Night Football and are not included below.

AFC East

LeSean McCoy's usage is up, but production is down. What has gone wrong? And is there any hope of a rebound against Denver's tough defense?

McCoy's offensive line, which is fully intact from last season, is not performing as well. McCoy and backup Mike Tolbert gained a total of zero yards before contact last week against the Panthers, the lowest for Buffalo since ESPN started tracking that statistic in 2006. The Bills' running game has not gotten much help from the passing game, which produced only six net yards in the first half Sunday. I would expect that to continue against Denver's talented cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib on Sunday. -- Mike Rodak

Was Jarvis Landry's 15-target Week 1 a product of the matchup or a sign of things to come?

I mentioned last week that it would be hard to imagine Landry not getting a good share of targets. He's a natural magnet for the ball. The Chargers played back to prevent the big play and I would imagine other opponents doing the same. Fifteen targets is too high, but expect a range of eight to 10 targets against the Jets. -- James Walker