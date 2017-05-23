        <
        >
          Insider

          NFL Insiders make early 2017 season predictions

          play
          Is Jameis Winston now a top-tier fantasy QB? (1:43)

          Field Yates, Stephania Bell and Mike Clay debate whether the Bucs' offensive additions place Jameis Winston in the upper level of fantasy QBs. (1:43)

          8:00 AM ET
          • NFL Insiders

          We've officially reached the stage of the NFL offseason when we have a much better idea of how all 32 rosters will look in Week 1. So it's time for our six NFL insiders to recalibrate their early predictions for the 2017 season. Over the next two weeks, they'll make predictions on the following topics:

          • Tuesday: Most improved team this offseason

          • Wednesday: The team that got measurably worse

          • Thursday: Best offense and defense in 2017

          • Friday: Year 2 player who is primed for a breakout season

          • Tue., May 30: Non-playoff team from 2016 that will make the field this season

          • Wed., May 31: The QB who will take the biggest leap forward

          • Thu., June 1: The team that will be the Patriots' biggest challenger

          • Fri., June 2: The new addition who will make the biggest difference in 2017

          Which team is the most improved after this offseason?

          Matt Bowen, NFL writer: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a true deep-ball threat in wide receiver DeSean Jackson during free agency and then scooped up tight end O.J. Howard in the first round of the draft. Both players will become instant weapons for quarterback Jameis Winston and open up even more opportunities for No. 1 target Mike Evans. After throwing for more than 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, Winston is now in a position to lead an offense that can create matchup issues at all three levels of the field.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.