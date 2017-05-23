Insider

Field Yates, Stephania Bell and Mike Clay debate whether the Bucs' offensive additions place Jameis Winston in the upper level of fantasy QBs. (1:43)

We've officially reached the stage of the NFL offseason when we have a much better idea of how all 32 rosters will look in Week 1. So it's time for our six NFL insiders to recalibrate their early predictions for the 2017 season. Over the next two weeks, they'll make predictions on the following topics:

Tuesday: Most improved team this offseason

Wednesday: The team that got measurably worse

Thursday: Best offense and defense in 2017

Friday: Year 2 player who is primed for a breakout season

Tue., May 30: Non-playoff team from 2016 that will make the field this season

Wed., May 31: The QB who will take the biggest leap forward

Thu., June 1: The team that will be the Patriots' biggest challenger

Fri., June 2: The new addition who will make the biggest difference in 2017

Which team is the most improved after this offseason?

Matt Bowen, NFL writer: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a true deep-ball threat in wide receiver DeSean Jackson during free agency and then scooped up tight end O.J. Howard in the first round of the draft. Both players will become instant weapons for quarterback Jameis Winston and open up even more opportunities for No. 1 target Mike Evans. After throwing for more than 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, Winston is now in a position to lead an offense that can create matchup issues at all three levels of the field.