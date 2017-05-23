We've officially reached the stage of the NFL offseason when we have a much better idea of how all 32 rosters will look in Week 1. So it's time for our six NFL insiders to recalibrate their early predictions for the 2017 season. Over the next two weeks, they'll make predictions on the following topics:
Tuesday: Most improved team this offseason
Wednesday: The team that got measurably worse
Thursday: Best offense and defense in 2017
Friday: Year 2 player who is primed for a breakout season
Tue., May 30: Non-playoff team from 2016 that will make the field this season
Wed., May 31: The QB who will take the biggest leap forward
Thu., June 1: The team that will be the Patriots' biggest challenger
Fri., June 2: The new addition who will make the biggest difference in 2017
Which team is the most improved after this offseason?
Matt Bowen, NFL writer: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a true deep-ball threat in wide receiver DeSean Jackson during free agency and then scooped up tight end O.J. Howard in the first round of the draft. Both players will become instant weapons for quarterback Jameis Winston and open up even more opportunities for No. 1 target Mike Evans. After throwing for more than 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, Winston is now in a position to lead an offense that can create matchup issues at all three levels of the field.