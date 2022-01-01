AFC
FIRST-ROUND BYES
WILD-CARD GAMES
@
Current Playoff Picture
NFC
FIRST-ROUND BYES
WILD-CARD GAMES
@
@
Projected RankingsStandings and playoff seeds update automatically based on your picks.
AFC
|AFC EAST
|CUR
|PROJ
|Miami
|8-3
|8-3
|Buffalo
|8-3
|8-3
|NY Jets
|7-4
|7-4
|New England
|6-5
|6-5
|AFC WEST
|CUR
|PROJ
|Kansas City
|9-2
|9-2
|Los Angeles
|6-5
|6-5
|Las Vegas
|4-7
|4-7
|Denver
|3-8
|3-8
|AFC NORTH
|CUR
|PROJ
|Baltimore
|7-4
|7-4
|Cincinnati
|7-4
|7-4
|Cleveland
|4-7
|4-7
|Pittsburgh
|4-7
|4-7
|AFC SOUTH
|CUR
|PROJ
|Tennessee
|7-4
|7-4
|Indianapolis
|4-7-1
|4-7-1
|Jacksonville
|4-7
|4-7
|Houston
|1-9-1
|1-9-1
NFC
|NFC EAST
|CUR
|PROJ
|Philadelphia
|10-1
|10-1
|Dallas
|8-3
|8-3
|NY Giants
|7-4
|7-4
|Washington
|7-5
|7-5
|NFC WEST
|CUR
|PROJ
|San Francisco
|7-4
|7-4
|Seattle
|6-5
|6-5
|Arizona
|4-8
|4-8
|Los Angeles
|3-8
|3-8
