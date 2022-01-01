AFC

FIRST-ROUND BYES

1st Seed

Kansas City

Proj: 9-2

WILD-CARD GAMES

7th Seed

NY Jets

Proj: 7-4

@

2nd Seed

Miami

Proj: 8-3

6th Seed

Cincinnati

Proj: 7-4

@

3rd Seed

Tennessee

Proj: 7-4

5th Seed

Buffalo

Proj: 8-3

@

4th Seed

Baltimore

Proj: 7-4

Current Playoff Picture

NFC

FIRST-ROUND BYES

1st Seed

Philadelphia

Proj: 10-1

WILD-CARD GAMES

7th Seed

Washington

Proj: 7-5

@

2nd Seed

Minnesota

Proj: 9-2

6th Seed

NY Giants

Proj: 7-4

@

3rd Seed

San Francisco

Proj: 7-4

5th Seed

Dallas

Proj: 8-3

@

4th Seed

Tampa Bay

Proj: 5-6

Projected Rankings
Standings and playoff seeds update automatically based on your picks.
AFC
AFC EASTCURPROJ
Miami8-38-3
Buffalo8-38-3
NY Jets7-47-4
New England6-56-5
AFC WESTCURPROJ
Kansas City9-29-2
Los Angeles6-56-5
Las Vegas4-74-7
Denver3-83-8
AFC NORTHCURPROJ
Baltimore7-47-4
Cincinnati7-47-4
Cleveland4-74-7
Pittsburgh4-74-7
AFC SOUTHCURPROJ
Tennessee7-47-4
Indianapolis4-7-14-7-1
Jacksonville4-74-7
Houston1-9-11-9-1
NFC
NFC EASTCURPROJ
Philadelphia10-110-1
Dallas8-38-3
NY Giants7-47-4
Washington7-57-5
NFC WESTCURPROJ
San Francisco7-47-4
Seattle6-56-5
Arizona4-84-8
Los Angeles3-83-8
NFC NORTHCURPROJ
Minnesota9-29-2
Detroit4-74-7
Green Bay4-84-8
Chicago3-93-9
NFC SOUTHCURPROJ
Tampa Bay5-65-6
Atlanta5-75-7
Carolina4-84-8
New Orleans4-84-8

Comments

Welcome to the ESPN.com NFL Playoff Machine

See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios!

  • 1. Start your simulation by deciding which available factor will determine the outcome of each game. For example, selecting "Home" means the home team will win every matchup.
  • 2. Adjust the winners of individual games week-by-week by clicking the logo of the team you think will win.
  • 3. Projected playoff matchups and standings will update automatically! Can your team earn a 1st-round bye?

Choose a starting point

Preselect winners for upcoming games based on one of the following:


*Click "Copy URL" to share your custom playoff scenario with your friends!
*Click "Tiebreakers" to see the rules associated with your scenario.

AFC Tiebreakers

  • 2nd Seed - Miami
    AFC East Champ (Wins tie break over Buffalo based on head-to-head win percentage.)
  • 3rd Seed - Tennessee
    AFC South Champ
    Wins tie break over Baltimore based on best win percentage in conference games.
  • 4th Seed - Baltimore
    AFC North Champ (Wins tie break over Cincinnati based on head-to-head win percentage.)
  • 6th Seed - Cincinnati
    Wins tie break over NY Jets based on head-to-head win percentage.

Tiebreaking Procedures »