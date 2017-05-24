SportsCenter @SportsCenter
"I think the proof is in the film for the past two years." Brock Osweiler on if he can QB1 in Cleveland: es.pn/2qhBoEZ
Source: to make room for WR Andrew Hawkins, the Patriots will waive WR Devin Street.
Nothing serious on Corey Coleman leaving OTA practice or on Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers missing. Coach Hue Jackson said Coleman fell on the ball after a catch. Garrett said he'd be back next week. As will Peppers, Jackson said.
39-year-old James Harrison has some intense workouts... But nothing that @AdamSchefter & @SaturdayJeff can't handle. es.pn/2qXgMD0
Antonio Brown at the press conference for his celebrity charity softball game, complete with tropical bird Gucci shoes.
QB Brock Osweiler admits he had no advance notice of his trade from Houston to the Browns.
Jason Garrett said Ezekiel Elliott will not practice Thursday as he deals with some "body soreness, neck soreness," because of a car accident Sunday night but the expectation is Elliott will take part in OTAs next week.
Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Woods mentioned a few players today as he covered a variety of topics. One who drew special mention from Woods was defensive end Adam Gotsis. Woods said Gotsis -- a '16 draft pick -- has shown plenty of progress on the field and "he looks like an action figure ... He's put together."
Tight end Jason Witten did not take part in Wednesday's OTA as the Cowboys look to keep the 15-year veteran fresh. Linebacker Sean Lee also had the day off. Both players are expected to take part in Thursday's session, which is closed to the media.
Jaylon Smith asegura que ya puede hacer todo en el campo pero que los #cowboys prefieren en OTAs llevarlo con calma. El linebacker de recupera de una lesión de rodilla que sufrió en su último partido colegial. Ni jugó ni entrenó toda la temporada pasada, a pesar de que fue reclutado en segunda ronda del draft. Smiths dijo que el lunes entrenó sin problema práctica completa. 'Fue muy emocionante estar en el campo otra vez equipado, luego de un año de estar sólo viendo desde afuera', dijo Smith. El miércoles es el único día que la prensa tiene acceso al entrenamiento y acceso a jugadores de los Cowboys en estos entrenamientos voluntarios, las llamadas Actividades Organizadas por el Equipo (OTA). Esta es la primera de tres semanas con Actividades Organizadas por el Equipo de los Cowboys.
Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and running backs coach Gary Brown expressed no concern about the status of Ezekiel Elliott after the running back was in a car accident Sunday. Elliott has not practiced the last two days as a precaution. Linehan said he didn't believe the absence would be long.
Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins said he's being patient with the contract talks, saying he's not in a hurry. They have until July 15 to reach a deal.
#Seahawks source said Kaepernick is visiting team today, not working out.
Myles Garrett called signing his rookie deal "a relief." What's on the agenda with the money? "A budget," he said. #Browns
Running back salaries aren't what they used to be, but Le'Veon Bell -- currently under the franchise tag -- has a compelling case to hit it big. The combination of running and receiving he showed in 2016 was unprecedented in NFL history.
After missing the Jets' first OTA practice on Tuesday, S Calvin Pryor rejoined his teammates and practiced on Wednesday (closed to the media). The practices are voluntary, but Pryor's absence was noteworthy because his roster spot appears in jeopardy after the team drafted two safeties.
The shortened overtime rule didn't do much for Redskins coach Jay Gruden. "Who cares," Gruden said.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said if RB Matt Jones is disgruntled "it's news to him." Jones will have an uphill battle to make the roster. Gruden said he hopes Jones returns when the practices are mandatory in mid-June.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said tackle Trent Williams is working out in Oklahoma while tight end Jordan Reed is doing the same in Miami. Gruden simply said about running back Matt Jones that he was absent.