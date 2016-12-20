Mike Golic thinks Earl Thomas' tweet about retirement was an emotional response to being frustrated after breaking his tibia and does not believe he will actually stop playing football. (1:06)

RENTON, Wash. -- Two weeks after suffering a fractured tibia, Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas said Tuesday that he is still contemplating retirement.

"I'm kind of enjoying just waking up in the mornings without the pressure," Thomas said on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"Peace is starting to return to me, and I think that's my ultimate goal in life. I just want to have peace. But I can say when I went back to the VMAC [practice facility] the other day, my competitive juices came right back. I don't know, man. I'm kind of caught in between right now."

After a broken leg ended his season, Earl Thomas started thinking about walking away from the game. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

After he suffered the injury in a victory over the Carolina Panthers, Thomas tweeted that he was considering retirement. Teammates said afterward that they expected Thomas to return in 2017.

"Of course emotions were taking over me," Thomas said Tuesday. "But I was still thinking clearly, in my eyes. And I still kind of feel the same way. There's a lot of pressure when you're playing this game, and I play at a high level. My teammates expect me to do what I do. It's all about recommitting myself, and I don't know. I'm never going to step on the football field half-heartedly.

"Everything in my life is really affected by the game, even my time with my daughter, my wife, my mom, everybody. And then when you take it to the football things, the way you eat, the way you've got to take care of your body, the constant training, it's hard for you to be well-rounded when you're always thinking about football. And I definitely want to be better as a man, not just as a football player. So I started thinking about things like that, and it just has me thinking."

Thomas admitted that when he watched the Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams on TV on Thursday night, he wished he was on the field with his teammates.

As for recovery, Thomas said he has a cast on his on his leg and he just has to let the leg heal.

Thomas had played in 118 straight games before suffering a hamstring injury and then the leg injury this season.