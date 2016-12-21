Former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley says his biggest regret is not being around to see the franchise get rolling. (1:03)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles said he and the rest of his teammates blew it when it came to keeping Gus Bradley around.

They had a coach they liked and a culture they loved. They didn't do enough to keep either.

"We've talked about it and we were given an opportunity to play for a guy that was unbelievable [who] brought in an unbelievable culture kind of unlike anywhere else and it was awesome," Bortles said. "We took advantage of it and didn't do the things we needed to do in order to keep that. Now we'll have to figure out what's next."

Blake Bortles said he and the rest of his teammates blew it when it came to keeping Gus Bradley around. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Bortles is talking about Gus Bradley, whom the Jaguars (2-12) fired Sunday night after his 48th loss in 62 games as the team's head coach. The players embraced Bradley, who emphasized positivity and concentrated on being your best instead of stressing wins and losses. He spent nearly as much time speaking with the players about their lives, mindset, beliefs and attitudes nearly as much as he did about football.

Bradley certainly wasn't an old-school, hard-ass coach. He was more new-age in his approach.

Most of the players loved it, but it didn't result in many victories. Just two this season, which is the ninth year in which the Jaguars have failed to have a winning season and the sixth year in a row with double-digit losses. Their latest loss, 21-20 at Houston last Sunday, was the ninth in a row and GM Dave Caldwell fired Bradley after the game.

"He believed in me, drafted me, as well as Dave and [owner] Shad [Khan], but Gus was a big part of that," Bortles said. "He's helped me mentally, physically, football, non-football, so any time that happens everybody feels responsible. I know I certainly do. It's kind of a results-driven business [and] when things don't go your way somebody's got to take the fall and it's usually the leader.

"It's sad to see that happen. I wish I -- and wish we -- could have done more to save his job."

Bortles played the worst game of his career against the Texans. He completed just 12 of 28 passes for 92 yards with an interception. His passer rating of 36.6 and passing yards were career lows and he was just 2-for-9 for 17 yards and an interception in the fourth quarter.

Bortles hasn't played well this season. He's completing a career-low 57.8 percent of his passes for 3,279 yards and 21 touchdowns, but he's turned the ball over 20 times (16 interceptions), which is the second-most in the NFL behind Philip Rivers' 23. He's been playing with a shoulder injury that he suffered against Detroit on Nov. 20, but the Jaguars have resisted sitting him.

Bortles isn't alone. The offense hasn't scored 20 or fewer points seven times since their last victory, which came Oct. 16 in Chicago. The defense has forced a league-low 10 turnovers and Jalen Ramsey's interception last Sunday was the first by a Jaguars cornerback this season. The special teams has either committed a significant penalty, turnover, or given up a long return in the past nine games.

"I think there's a lot of excuses or a lot of crutches that are easy to use [for why the Jaguars didn't win more games]," Bortles said. "The reason for everything that's happened is because we haven't played well. I haven't played well. We haven't played well and that's why all this change has happened. You've got to figure out how to play. You've got to figure out how to win in order to kind of create some kind of continuity and consistency here in this organization."