RENTON, Wash -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson decided to go off-script Wednesday and start his news conference with a joke.

"How you guys doing today?" Wilson asked. "Don't make me take y'all's credentials today, all right?"

Wilson was referring to teammate Richard Sherman's dustup with a reporter on Tuesday. That exchange came after Sherman was peppered with questions about his outburst during last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sherman went off on the sideline after coaches decided to call a pass play from the 1-yard line. Afterward, he referred to Super Bowl XLIX, when the Seahawks were in a similar situation and New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted a Wilson pass.

QB Russell Wilson said this season hasn't been a "whirlwind," but that he hopes the Seahawks can get on a roll. Elaine Thompson/AP Photo

Wilson downplayed Sherman's outburst, but was asked how he felt about the Super Bowl XLIX loss being brought up again this week.

"I hope we get to the 1-yard line again," Wilson said Wednesday. "And I'd throw it again, too, if it was the right call at the right time. I have all the confidence in the world in that. I have all the confidence in the world in the players that we have."

Wilson suffered three different injuries in the Seahawks' first six games this season. He admitted that his fifth year in the league has been a "whirlwind," but said he is optimistic that the Seahawks (9-4-1) can get on a roll down the stretch and in the postseason.

"It hasn't gone as good as I want it to, but ultimately it's about winning for me," Wilson said. "It's been a little tough this year, obviously, because of the battling with the injuries and stuff. Haven't been able to bring the extra juju as much as I wanted to for seven or games or whatever, maybe a little bit more. But you still find ways to win."