CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly hasn't given up on playing again this season, possibly even Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kuechly was cleared from the concussion protocol last week after missing three starts but was held out of Monday night's game against Washington because of concern for his long-term health.

He said he still hasn't been told he won't play against Atlanta, although coach Ron Rivera said he would err on the side of caution.

"I'm crossing my fingers every week that they're going to give me the thumbs up to go,'' Kuechly said Wednesday at his first news conference since suffering the concussion in a Nov. 17 primetime game against New Orleans.

"I'm going to prepare like I'm playing. I'm going to make sure I can be ready to go, but we'll see what happens moving forward with it.''

If told he won't play the final two games, Kuechly said he "reluctantly'' will accept it.

"I have said it a million times, I want to play and I want to be out there with the guys,'' Kuechly said. "I want to play, but they're the boss, and I've got to listen to what the boss says. So whatever they decide is going to be the plan.''

This is the second straight year Kuechly has missed multiple games with a concussion. He sat out three games last season after suffering a concussion in the opener at Jacksonville.

He then played 22 regular-season games and three playoff games before suffering another concussion.

Kuechly said he hasn't considered retirement, even though some pundits and players have suggested he should.

"You appreciate those guys wanting what's best for you,'' Kuechly said. "It's a thing we're learning more about. I trust what our doctors have to say. I want to get out there and play. This most recent time, just like the last time, everyone said you're good to go.

"I'm holding off that retirement word for a little ways down the road. It's something you appreciate everybody concerned with how you're doing, but whenever my opportunity comes back I'll be back out there.''

Kuechly also said he's not concerned about the potential consequences, such as CTE, of multiple concussions that have come up in lawsuits by former players against the NFL the past few years.

"I'm not worried about that," Kuechly said. "There's a lot to be learned from it. There's some studies that can say that, but I'm not a doctor and I trust what our guys say. I'm going to play football."

"That's what I do. That's what I like to do. I'm not concerned with that stuff until somebody tells me otherwise."

Rivera said he won't make a decision until Thursday or Friday on whether Kuechly plays this week. He said he understands Kuechly wants to play, but said sometimes you have to disregard the player's feelings and do what you and the doctors feel is best for him and the organization.

"At the end of the day, there is a lot of information for me to gather," Rivera said. "Being smart, being prudent, and we'll make the right decision."

"He and I talk a lot. He wants to play. I told him I've got a lot of things I've got to weigh. That's where we leave it.''

Kuechly practiced in full all last week and wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report. He said he understands the staff is being cautious and praised the medical team for being thorough.

He admitted, however, that it was tough when Rivera told him he wouldn't play Monday.

"I wouldn't say frustrating," he said. "Even last year, the same as this year, you just want to play. That's probably the most frustrating part, if that's what you want to call it.

"You want to be out there playing, because that's what you prepare the whole year for."

Kuechly opened Wednesday's news conference by saying he didn't want to revisit the night he was injured and the tears that were captured on television as he was carted off the field. But he did address the outpouring of support, including texts and messages from players from other teams and fans throughout the league.

"The thing I appreciate about that situation was the amount of support people showed,'' Kuechly said. "You play a game, and it's an intense game and a battle, but at the end of the day everybody understands it's just a game."