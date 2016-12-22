KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs effectively ended Jamaal Charles' season on Wednesday, when they designated linebacker Justin March-Lillard to return from injured reserve.

Charles is also on IR, but teams are only allowed to bring one player per season off that list.

The Chiefs placed Charles on IR on Nov. 1. He had surgery last year for a torn ACL in his right knee. Charles returned this season to play briefly for the Chiefs before he experienced soreness in the knee. He played in three games, rushing for 40 yards and scoring one touchdown.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this month that there was a "very realistic" chance Charles would be back for the postseason and that the Chiefs were hopeful he would return.

March-Lillard started the first five games of the season at inside linebacker before being placed on IR on Oct. 18 because of a broken bone in his hand. According to the NFL's transaction report, March-Lillard returned to practice on Wednesday.

The Chiefs recently lost starting inside linebacker Derrick Johnson for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, leaving a void in their lineup.

March-Lillard could play as soon as Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos, but the Chiefs would have to activate him and make a corresponding roster move.