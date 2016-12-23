With just two games left in the regular season, the Dolphins try to secure a wild-card spot, while the Texans and Titans continue to battle for the AFC South title. NFL Insider Dan Graziano delivers this week's playoff predictions. (1:04)

Who's in? Well, not the New York Giants, just yet. The Giants blew a chance to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011 when they lost to the Eagles on Thursday night in Philadelphia. That result clinched the NFC East and the top seed in the conference for the Dallas Cowboys, whose next truly meaningful game now isn't until Jan. 14 or 15.

The Giants can still get in this weekend. They just need someone else to lose. Could be almost anyone, really, and we'll get to that shortly.

But as of now, the Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders are the only teams who have clinched spots in the NFL playoff field. Four teams total. But we need 12. So ask again in 48, 72 or even 96 hours and the answer could be a lot different.

Here's a look at the Week 16 clinching and seeding scenarios as the NFL takes over Christmas weekend:

The Giants have a lot of new favorite teams

So the Giants' loss on Thursday locked everything up for the Cowboys, and the Cowboys could find themselves in a position to return the favor on Monday night. Dallas is hosting the Lions, and Detroit is one of four teams whose Week 16 defeat would lock up the Giants' playoff spot. Of course, if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers lose to the Minnesota Vikings or the Atlanta Falcons lose to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, the Giants are in anyway, and they can go back to rooting against the Cowboys on Monday, as they'd prefer. Heck, the Giants are in if the Packers, Bucs or Lions so much as tie. And even if the Lions, Bucs, Packers and Falcons all win, the Giants still would be able to clinch with a Jan. 1 victory in Washington or losses by any of those teams in Week 17. I get that Giants fans are impatient, but it's coming.

The Patriots and Raiders aim for the top

No, it's not true that the Patriots clinch a first-round bye just by showing up on Week 1 every year. But it seems that way. And they already do have that first-round bye locked up. What they want is the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and it will be theirs if they beat the New York Jets and the Raiders lose to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. If the Raiders win, though, the Raiders be rooting for the Denver Broncos to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and give Oakland the AFC West title and a first-round bye.

Baltimore's last stand is in Pittsburgh

A win at home over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday gives the Pittsburgh Steelers the AFC North title. But if the Ravens win, well, it all changes. Baltimore would be 2-0 against Pittsburgh this season, and the two would be tied atop the division at 9-6, which means the Ravens could clinch the division title next week with a win in Cincinnati. (Or if the Steelers lose to the Browns. I know, I know.) The main issue on Sunday is that the game is in Pittsburgh, and the only three places the Ravens have won games this year are Baltimore, Jacksonville and Cleveland.

Baltimore's chance at the AFC North title hinges on this Sunday's matchup at Heinz Field. Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Tom Savage's first start could be a clincher for Houston

If the Tennessee Titans lose to the Doug Marrone-coached Jaguars on Saturday afternoon, the Houston Texans will take the field that night knowing that a win at home over the Bengals would clinch them the AFC South title. But if Tennessee wins on Saturday, Houston's night game doesn't matter, because the Texans would have to go to Nashville next week and beat the Titans head-to-head for the division crown. And if both the Texans and Titans lose on Saturday, the Colts can still get into this messy mix.

The Packers might not need to 'run the table' after all

Green Bay is 4-0 since Aaron Rodgers uttered those words above, and if the Packers win their last two games, they'll be NFC North champs. Rodgers knows what he's talking about. He could write a column like this one, if he weren't busy making State Farm commercials. But there's a chance the Packers could actually clinch their playoff spot this week. It goes like this: Packers win, Washington loses, Tampa Bay loses, Atlanta wins or ties and the Packers clinch the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Bucs. That last part depends on results of other games involving teams the Packers and Bucs have beaten. So we're not getting into all of that here. The key for Green Bay is to win at home on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings; a victory would set up a scenario in which they can beat the Lions next week in Detroit for the division title. You win that one and "strength of victory" doesn't mean a doggone thing.

The Dolphins are on the verge of a major comeback

In the middle of October, before you knew what you were going to be for Halloween, the Miami Dolphins were 1-4 and going nowhere. Now, they're 9-5 and could be going to the playoffs. They're in if they win in Buffalo on Saturday and if the Broncos lose in Kansas City on Sunday. Miami also could get in if they tie, Baltimore and Denver both lose and either Houston or Tennessee loses or ties -- which is all very complicated. But when you can tie and still get in, that means things are looking good for you.

The Chiefs still want one of those top two seeds

Kansas City's loss to Tennessee last week was a potential killer of those dreams, but they aren't all the way dead yet. The Chiefs will lock up their spot in the playoffs if they win or tie, or if Baltimore loses or ties. They're in good shape. And a win on Sunday means they go into Week 17 with a chance to still take the AFC West title from a Raiders team they beat twice.

A win or tie against the Broncos this weekend means the Chiefs are in -- and that they still have a shot at the AFC West title. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Seattle is in. Can it get a week off?

The Seahawks know they're NFC West champs and that their first playoff game will be at home, which is huge, because they're 2-4-1 on the road and have failed to score a touchdown in three of those games. For the Seahawks to ensure themselves as the NFC's No. 2 seed this week, they need to beat (not tie this time!) Arizona on Saturday, Atlanta needs to lose to or tie with Carolina on Saturday and the Lions need to lose in Dallas on Monday. Seems like Seattle might need to wait a week to lock in its bye, but you never know.

The Lions still could blow this

If the Packers lose or tie on Saturday, the Lions can clinch the NFC North with a win on Monday night in Dallas. If the Packers lose on Saturday, the Lions would only have to tie on Monday to clinch the division. If Tampa Bay loses or ties, Detroit can a playoff spot with a win on Monday. And if Tampa Bay loses, Washington loses or ties and Atlanta wins or ties, then the Lions clinch a playoff spot before they even take the field on Monday. But if they don't get the help they need this week, and they fall in Dallas, the Lions could face a Week 17 game against the Packers that they need to win just to get into the postseason.

Atlanta still has higher hopes than just getting in

If the Buccaneers lose or tie in New Orleans and the Falcons win in Carolina, Atlanta is the NFC South champ. If the Bucs lose, all the Falcons have to do is tie the Panthers to be division champs. The Falcons clinch a playoff spot if they win and either the Lions or Packers lose -- or if they win and the results of other games clinch them the strength of victory tiebreaker over Detroit. If Washington loses or ties and Green Bay loses, Atlanta is in no matter what. The same is true if Washington loses or ties, the Lions lose and the Packers tie. All of this means the Falcons are looking good, but what they really want for Christmas is a shot at that No. 2 seed. They need to win to their last two games and have Seattle lose just one, and the Falcons will get a bye.

And yes, the Buccaneers can clinch this week too

Here's the simplest way it happens: Bucs win, Packers lose, Lions lose and Washington loses. There's also a way the Buccaneers can get in if they win, the Packers lose, the Lions lose and Washington ties, but that involves strength of victory -- and it's best not to get too bogged down in that. If you're a Bucs fan this week, you're rooting for the Vikings, Bears and Cowboys -- and, of course, the Bucs. None of this works if the Bucs don't win.