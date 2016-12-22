FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will play against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday after missing the last two games with a sprained toe, coach Dan Quinn said.

Falcons WR Julio Jones (toe) was limited for a second consecutive day Thursday. Coach Dan Quinn said Jones should return to full practice Friday. Jones said he's "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Jones, who suffered the injury in a Dec. 4 loss to Kansas City, returned to practice this week. Although he was limited on Wednesday, Jones hinted he was feeling good enough to play.

"I thought [Jones] looked great,'' Quinn said. "The last two days really has been building for where he can go and do his thing. The thing we wanted to check [is] could he do the cuts that he likes to do and the full speed, so it was great to see him to do that.''

The Falcons won both games without Jones in the lineup. He still leads the NFL with 1,253 receiving yards -- of which a franchise-record 300 came in a 48-33 win over Carolina in Week 3.

Quinn ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell with a concussion and tight end Austin Hooper with a knee injury. Cornerback Jalen Collins and defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn will return from knee injuries.

The Falcons (9-5) can wrap up the NFC South title this week if they defeat the Panthers and if Tampa Bay loses at New Orleans.