RENTON, Wash. -- Pete Carroll said Thursday he "was a little surprised" that Richard Sherman didn't apologize for his sideline outburst against the Los Angeles Rams when Sherman addressed the media earlier this week but that the matter had been resolved.

Carroll and Sherman met last Friday morning, and Carroll said afterward that the Seattle Seahawks cornerback knew what he did was wrong. But when Sherman talked about the incident Tuesday, he said he had no regrets about what had happened.

Carroll was asked if it was important to him that Sherman apologized.

"I thought he would," Carroll said. "I thought he would more than he did. That's it.

"You guys got after him pretty good, and it got to him a little bit and didn't really get everything out that he wanted to get out the way he wanted to. We've been together throughout the week to make sure everything is in the right place for us. We're fine here."

Asked if there was a discipline issue with Sherman, Carroll said, "We're done with it right now. Whatever we do, we do it internally, and it's been taken care of."

When the Seahawks' offense had the ball at the Rams' 1-yard line last Thursday, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell called a passing play. That set Sherman off, and he directed his anger toward Carroll and Bevell.

Afterward, Sherman referenced Super Bowl XLIX when Russell Wilson threw an interception from the 1-yard line against the New England Patriots.

Sherman was asked Tuesday if he would react similarly if the situation presents itself again.

"I don't know. I'd have to see it," Sherman said. "If I did, I'm not one to hold [back]."

Carroll said he and Sherman are in a good place.

"We've handled everything that we've needed to handle," Carroll said. "We've put everything in a proper place. And we're in really good shape about it. I don't expect everybody to understand that because they're not party to what's gone on and all that. And they won't be.

"But what's really important is what we're doing here and our team and our locker room and our relationships. And our relationships are very strong."