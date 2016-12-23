PHILADELPHIA -- New York Giants Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins will not play Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jenkins was listed as questionable because of a back injury. He went out before the game to work out with strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton as coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese watched closely.

The Giants elected to play it safe because of their 99.3 percent chance of making the playoffs. They can officially clinch a postseason berth with a win Thursday night.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is expected to start in Jenkins' place. Cornerbacks Coty Sensabaugh and Trevin Wade are expected to receive increased roles as well.

Jenkins was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's 17-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. He went to deliver a hit on Lions tight end Eric Ebron and took a friendly-fire knee to the back from Wade.

Jenkins left the game and did not return. He tried to re-enter after halftime but was kept out by the team's medical staff. Tests and further evaluation Monday revealed he had a bruised back.

"I was scared, but I'm glad that it wasn't anything serious," Jenkins said. "I'm glad to get the result I got."

Jenkins, acquired in the offseason from the Rams, has been a key piece to a Giants defense that has shown massive improvement this season. The Giants were ranked dead last in the NFL last season and have allowed the third-fewest points this season.

Jenkins, who signed a five-year deal worth $62.5 million earlier this year, has been one of the Giants' best and most consistent players. The team has used him to shadow the opponent's No. 1 wide receiver. Jenkins has limited Antonio Brown, A.J. Green and Dez Bryant (twice) to well under 100 yards receiving.

The Eagles don't have that type of receiver on their roster.

Jenkins had started all 14 games for the Giants and missed only four games in his five-year career.