Dan Graziano reacts to Bills general manager Doug Whaley's comments where he declined to give Rex Ryan a vote of confidence and speculates on his future with the team. (1:55)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley addressed reports about Rex Ryan's uncertain future for the first time Friday, but declined to give the coach a vote of confidence that he should return in 2017.

"Let's put it this way: None of us know our future," Whaley told WGR 550. "Look where we are. We owe it to our fans and our owners to keep it focused on Miami, because we're still in this."

League sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter before Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns that Ryan is probably approaching his final games as Bills coach, and that Ryan is aware of what's ahead. Ryan later denied the report.

Despite reports from ESPN and other outlets about Ryan's job security, the Bills have yet to release a statement about the coach. Owner Terry Pegula issued a statement Dec. 30 last year, during the final week of the season, supporting Ryan and Whaley.

Terry and Kim Pegula denied an ESPN request for comment this week. Aside from his appearances on WGR 550, Whaley has not been made available to reporters since Nov. 1.

General manager Doug Whaley, left, declined to give a definitive statement on Rex Ryan's future as Bills coach. AP Photo/Bill Wippert

Whaley said Friday that Bills management has been silent about Ryan's status because it wants players to focus on the two remaining regular-season games. The Bills, at 7-7, remain mathematically in playoff contention as they prepare to host the Dolphins on Saturday; they have a 1 percent chance at the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight.

"We're focused on the games," Whaley said. "Obviously the speculation is out there that you guys have to talk about and fill content with, but with us, we're all about what's ahead of us, and this week it's Miami and trying to get an invitation to the [playoffs]."

Some of the Bills told ESPN this week that players have discussed Ryan's status and that the locker room would welcome clarity about the coach's future.

"I can't even lie, it's been some chatter around because it's been all the headline stories around here," cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman said Thursday. "As a player, [a vote of confidence] settles your mind for the future of what's coming up when we get back [in the offseason]."

Added defensive lineman Jerel Worthy: "It would clear up a lot of speculation. But at the end of the day, that's above our pay grade."

As for who decides whether Ryan will stay or go, Whaley said, "There's a process we have in place, but the ultimate decision lies with ownership."