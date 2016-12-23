        <
        >

          Titans linebackers get in holiday spirit with festive suits

          4:57 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Tennessee Titans' trip to Jacksonville this weekend offers the team the chance to strengthen its already-favorable odds of claiming the AFC South for the first time since 2008.

          It also means an opportunity for the Titans linebacker corps to show off some holiday style.

          They're all impressive, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more festive outfit than Justin Staples' green "Merry X-Mas" suit (in the top and left photos, he's third from the right).