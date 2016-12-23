Titans linebackers get in holiday spirit with festive suits

The Tennessee Titans' trip to Jacksonville this weekend offers the team the chance to strengthen its already-favorable odds of claiming the AFC South for the first time since 2008.

It also means an opportunity for the Titans linebacker corps to show off some holiday style.

If you weren't already in the Christmas spirit, please allow our linebackers to help you. 🎅🏼🎄 pic.twitter.com/SuF4rrWbER — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 23, 2016

Big Shoutout to @OppoSuits for hooking the LBs up for the Holidays!!! #TitanUp#BeatTheJags pic.twitter.com/f6nUCpu5Gw — Brian Orakpo (@rak98) December 23, 2016

They're all impressive, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more festive outfit than Justin Staples' green "Merry X-Mas" suit (in the top and left photos, he's third from the right).