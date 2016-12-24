Minnesota Vikings players share nightmare travel issues on social

The Minnesota Vikings experienced some holiday travel headaches on Friday night when the team's plane skidded off an Appleton International Airport runway and slid onto the grass while taxiing after landing.

No one was injured, but it did leave the team stranded on the plane late into the night. Minnesota plays the Green Bay Packers Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

A number of players took to social media to share their first-person accounts.

Yes..... this...... just....... happened......... A video posted by Brian Robison (@brianrobison96) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:42pm PST

after hours on the ✈️ the fire department came to get us!Never been on a fire truck b4 if u can't tell 😂. Got a little surprised. #memories pic.twitter.com/WE1OgiEG8S — Charles Johnson (@MrInkredibleXII) December 24, 2016

Cross this one off the bucket list! ☑️ Leaving the plane with @chadgreenway52 on a fire truck basket. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/CwY9Vi5UC0 — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) December 24, 2016

Just when I thought this flight couldn't get worse! Banana all over me 😡😡😤 pic.twitter.com/lZEfiT6dME — cordarrelle (@ceeflashpee84) December 24, 2016