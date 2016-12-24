        <
          Minnesota Vikings players share nightmare travel issues on social

          12:38 AM ET
          The Minnesota Vikings experienced some holiday travel headaches on Friday night when the team's plane skidded off an Appleton International Airport runway and slid onto the grass while taxiing after landing.

          No one was injured, but it did leave the team stranded on the plane late into the night. Minnesota plays the Green Bay Packers Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

          A number of players took to social media to share their first-person accounts.

          Yes..... this...... just....... happened.........

          A video posted by Brian Robison (@brianrobison96) on

          This is never good. #Skol

          A photo posted by Chad Greenway (@chadgreenway52) on