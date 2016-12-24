The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a less traditional approach in their search for a new head coach by turning to the world's largest provider of executive searches to assist them, league sources told ESPN.

Initially, the Jaguars were expected to zero in on candidates such as former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

However, the Jaguars have hired Jed Hughes of Korn Ferry International to help spearhead their search after meeting with him Wednesday, which could expand their list of candidates, the sources told ESPN.

The New York Jets once used Hughes to help hire general manager John Idzik, and the Houston Texans used him to help hire Bill O'Brien. He also helped the Michigan Wolverines land Jim Harbaugh.

The Jaguars fired Gus Bradley on Sunday with two games left in the season and replaced him on an interim basis with Doug Marrone, who had been Jacksonville's assistant head coach/offensive line coach since January 2015. It's unclear at this point whether Marrone will be considered as a permanent replacement for Bradley.

The Jaguars are now 2-12 in a season in which they were expected to compete for the AFC South title. The Jaguars have not won a home game at EverBank Field since Dec. 13, 2015.

ESPN's Mike DiRocco contributed to this report.