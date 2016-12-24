While much of the speculation related to the Los Angeles Rams' head-coaching search has been centered on high-profile names such as Jon Gruden and Jim Harbaugh, the team's focus so far has been on several NFL assistant coaches, league sources told ESPN.

The Rams have looked into Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who square off Saturday in Buffalo, as well as offensive coordinators Josh McDaniels of the Patriots and Kyle Shanahan of the Falcons, sources said.

The Rams have cast a wide net to find a replacement for the fired Jeff Fisher, and are not zeroing in on the more popular coaching candidates.

Earlier this week, Gruden said that he's "very happy doing what I'm doing" as an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

"Right now, I have no intentions of coaching," Gruden said on ESPN's "Mike & Mike" radio show. "I really enjoy what I'm doing and I feel like I'm really close to the fire and I'm getting plenty of satisfaction out of doing what I'm doing."

Harbaugh said earlier this month at the team's annual banquet that he had no intentions of leaving the Michigan Wolverines.

"I'm not leaving Michigan," Harbaugh said. "I'm not even considering it."