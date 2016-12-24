Wide receiver Michael Floyd, who said this week he has learned from his DUI "mistake," will be active for the New England Patriots' game against the New York Jets on Saturday, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

It will be the first game with the Patriots for Floyd, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 14 -- two days after he was arrested for DUI in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Police said Floyd had a blood alcohol level of .217, and the 27-year-old could face jail time if convicted of charges stemming from his arrest. He faces six charges: obstructing a roadway; DUI impaired to the slightest degree; DUI blood alcohol content above 0.08, 0.15 and 0.20; and failure to obey a police officer. All charges are Class 1 misdemeanors.

Floyd's first court appearance, a pretrial hearing, is scheduled for Feb. 24.

"I think in life everyone makes mistakes. I think right now it's about learning from that mistake," Floyd said Thursday, after his third practice with his new team. "I couldn't be in a better position with this team, the guys they have around here, just keeping me focused and working hard."