Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller is unlikely to play in Saturday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miller has not practiced at all this week because of an ankle injury.

Saturday night's game will only carry meaning for the Texans if the Tennessee Titans lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon.

A Titans victory would ensure that next Sunday's game between Houston and Tennessee in Nashville will be for the AFC South title no matter whether the Texans win or lose Saturday night. If the Titans lose Saturday afternoon, the Texans can clinch the division with a victory over the Bengals on Saturday night.

Miller has rushed for 1,073 yards in his first season with the Texans after signing with the team as a free agent. He also has scored six touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving).