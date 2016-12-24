Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Saturday that his knee is not the reason why he won't play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

He cited his strained groin/adductor muscle -- not his knee -- as the reason why he won't play.

Peterson also told Anderson that he still could play in the Vikings' regular-season finale next week.

Peterson, who didn't practice this week, carried six times for 22 yards and lost a fumble in the Vikings' 34-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, his first game after returning from injured reserve.

If Peterson doesn't play again this season, he will have ended the year with only 72 yards on 37 carries.

Peterson, who turns 32 in March, is on a team option for the 2017 season that includes a $6 million roster bonus on the third day of the league year. Peterson would carry an $18 million cap figure in 2017, and it seems likely the Vikings would pursue a restructured contract with the three-time NFL rushing leader, rather than picking up the option as it currently exists.

ESPN's Ben Goessling contributed to this report.