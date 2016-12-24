CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will be on the inactive list for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, a league source told ESPN.

It will be the fifth straight game Kuechly has missed since suffering a concussion in a Nov. 17 win against New Orleans and the second straight since clearing the concussion protocol.

Odds are the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year won't suit up for next week's regular-season finale at Tampa Bay as well.

Coach Ron Rivera said earlier this week he would err on the side of caution as he moved forward this season with Kuechly, who missed three games with a concussion last season.

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will again be on the sideline as he's inactive for Saturday's game against Atlanta. AP Photo/Bob Leverone

Rivera also said Thursday's comments by quarterback Cam Newton -- about there being no need to risk Kuechly's long-term health over the final two weeks with the Panthers (6-8) all but out of playoff contention -- was a "helluva message.''

"I think it's awesome when you have teammates that are concerned about each other,'' Rivera said "It's one of those things too where it shows a little confidence in us. 'Hey, we've got this, Luke. We'll take care of it,' is really to me what he's saying.

"I think it's a helluva message. I really do."