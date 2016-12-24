GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson became the Green Bay Packers' most prolific quarterback-receiver combination in team history with their 58th touchdown pass and catch, surpassing Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman.

Rodgers hit Nelson for a 21-yard catch-and-run during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The all-time record is held by Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who hooked up for 112 career touchdowns.

"This is the best that I've ever been around; it's not even close," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said earlier this season of the Rodgers-Nelson connection. "They've been together almost nine years. This is the longest connection that I've been a part of in my career, and it's definitely the most fluid and productive."

Rodgers and Nelson might have broken the franchise earlier had Nelson not missed all of the 2015 season because of a torn ACL.

It was Nelson's league-leading 13th touchdown catch of the season, marking the third time in his career that he has caught at least 13 touchdown passes.