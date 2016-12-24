FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New York Jets' dismal season took another bad turn Sunday, as quarterback Bryce Petty suffered an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder on a fluke play in the second quarter against the Patriots. He was ruled out by the Jets.

Petty was hurt while tackling cornerback Malcolm Butler on a fumble return. It happened on Khiry Robinson's first carry of the season, with the Patriots leading, 10-0.

He was replaced by former starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

It was a hard-luck break for Petty, who showed his resilience by rebounding from a vicious hit in last week's blowout loss to the Dolphins. He was sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh, suffering what many feared would be a season-ending injury.

It turned out to be only a bruised chest, and he didn't miss any practice time.

Petty's fourth career start began poorly. Playing in the rain for the first time, he went 0-for-3, with one interception and two sacks.

Petty and Fitzpatrick are the only two quarterbacks active for the game. Coach Todd Bowles said he was considering three, but he decided not to dress rookie Christian Hackenberg. The Penn State product has been inactive every week.

The emergency quarterback is running back Bilal Powell.