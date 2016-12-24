ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions are likely to not have their best cornerback when they have to face Dez Bryant and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Cornerback Darius Slay, who was named the NFC's second alternate to the Pro Bowl at his position earlier this week, is doubtful against the Cowboys after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's loss to New York and not practicing at all this week.

With Slay likely unavailable, Detroit will have Nevin Lawson and Johnson Bademosi as the team's outside corners, with Lawson potentially matching up with Bryant often. To bolster the outside cornerback depth, Detroit also promoted its third round pick from last season, Alex Carter, from the practice squad Saturday.

Slay has two interceptions this season for the Lions and is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, able to stay, speed-wise, with pretty much every receiver in the league.

"I think our guys all along the defense have learned that injuries are going to happen, part of the NFL and it's the next guy's job to step up and do well," Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "So I'm confident our guys will go out and play hard. We'll prepare well and they'll do the best they can and hopefully that's good enough for us to win."

The Lions will also likely be without two other offensive starters against the Cowboys.

Running back Theo Riddick, who has missed the past two games with a wrist injury, is also doubtful. He hasn't practiced in two weeks, but was spotted at practice running off to the side on Friday. With Riddick unlikely to play, it'll leave Detroit with Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner as its primary backs. L

ions coach Jim Caldwell called Riddick a "unique talent" earlier this week.

"He's a guy that obviously is very, very difficult to cover. He makes you think about, when he's on the field, what you're going to do with him," Caldwell said. "You certainly don't necessarily want to always leave him one-on-one depending on who you have covering. Or you want to go nickel somebody cover him, or linebacker covering him, or whether you'll double him.

"With that being the case, sometimes they have to look at their game plans a little differently when he's out there. But also, he's a spirited, enthusiastic guy that loves to play the game and he's also extremely effective."

The Lions will definitely be without center Travis Swanson for the third straight week as he recovers from a concussion. Swanson played every snap against New Orleans on Dec. 4 and then appeared on the injury report with a concussion the following Wednesday.

He hasn't practiced or played since -- nine practices and three games -- and has only been spotted a handful of times at practice with a baseball cap on. When Jim Caldwell was initially asked about Swanson's concussion after it happened, he declined to give specifics other than to say his starting center was in the league's return-to-play protocol.

Earlier this week, Caldwell said there would not be extra consideration given to potentially ending Swanson's season due to the concussion and that he has been in the protocol for three weeks.

"You know, just like anything else, we lean on our medical staff heavily," Caldwell said. "They make those determinations, we do exactly what the league prescribes and we move forward from there."