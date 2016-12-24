CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears rookie Leonard Floyd left Saturday's game against Washington with a concussion; the second concussion the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft has sustained in the last five weeks.

The team announced Floyd was taken back to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter, and then officially ruled him out after halftime.

On Nov. 20 in New York, Floyd suffered a scary injury versus the Giants that was later diagnosed as a concussion. Initially, the Bears feared Floyd had a neck injury when the crown of the rookie's helmet led into teammate Akiem Hicks' leg and compressed while Floyd attempted to make a tackle.

Floyd remained on the ground for several minutes and was taken off the field on a backboard and cart and rushed to a local hospital for observation.

Floyd missed the following week's game but return against San Francisco on Dec. 4.

The rookie out of Georgia is second on the team with seven sacks.