JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a fractured right fibula in Saturday's 38-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced.

Mariota was carted off in the third quarter with an air cast on his right leg after being sacked from behind by Jaguars DT Sheldon Day. He did not return.

"It's the first time this season we have been beaten like that," said Titans coach Mike Mularkey. "It's a bad time for it."

Matt Cassel, the Titans' backup, came on to replace Mariota. Cassel completed 13 of 24 passes for 124 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

At the time of his injury, Mariota had thrown for 99 yards on 8-of-20 passing with one touchdown.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota was carted off in the third quarter Saturday after being sacked from behind by Jaguars DT Sheldon Day. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

"I think everybody to a man went to see him in the training room and wished him well," Cassel said following the game.

Protecting Mariota was a huge priority of the Titans in his second season. They signed free-agent center Ben Jones and drafted right tackle Jack Conklin eighth overall and have been a good pass-protecting team all season.

Cassel will get the start when the Titans play their regular-season finale next Sunday against Houston.