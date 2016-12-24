The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to keep their playoff hopes alive without running back Doug Martin.

The Buccaneers deactivated Martin on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in what team officials called a coach's decision.

Martin had not been on the Buccaneers' injury report as Tampa Bay (8-6) needs a win along with lots of help to remain alive for a wild-card berth.

Buccaneers running back Doug Martin is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry this season. Cliff McBride/Getty Images

Last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Jacquizz Rodgers was a healthy scratch and the team mustered just 52 rushing yards on the ground. Rodgers is the Bucs' only running back to reach 100 rushing yards in a game this season, something he did twice this year, against Carolina and San Francisco. He's averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

Martin suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 and missed six games, but Sunday's deactivation isn't injury related.

Martin is averaging 2.9 yards per carry and has scored three touchdowns this season. Last year, he averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

He signed a five-year, $35.75 million contract ($15 million guaranteed) to return to the Buccaneers during the free-agency period.

ESPN's Jenna Laine and The Associated Press contributed to this report.