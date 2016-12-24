Trailing by three in the final seconds of the game, Josh Lambo's 45-yard field goal attempt goes wide right, clinching the first win of the season for the Browns. (0:35)

CLEVELAND -- Break out the herald trumpets: The Cleveland Browns will not go winless in 2016.

The Browns avoided the second 0-16 season in NFL history with a win in Week 16.

Hue Jackson's first win as the Browns coach and the Browns' first win of the season came over San Diego, which must now live with the reality that it is "that team" that lost to the Browns.

The 20-17 victory came on Christmas Eve after the Chargers had traveled cross-country to play on a chilly, overcast day in Cleveland.

San Diego had a chance to tie the game as time expired but a rushed field goal attempt from Josh Lambo was no good.

It ended a 14-game Browns losing streak in 2016, and a team-record 17-game losing streak going back to last season. The Browns had not won since Dec. 13, 2015. The last was a 24-10 win over San Francisco, a game quarterbacked by Johnny Manziel.

Robert Griffin III started Saturday, but didn't make it to the end as he left in the fourth quarter with a concussion. He was replaced by rookie Cody Kessler.

The 2008 Detroit Lions remain the only NFL team to go 0-16 in a season.

The Browns won despite giving up a game-opening touchdown drive to the Chargers. They outscored San Diego 17-3 the rest of the first half.