Tom Brady throws for 214 yards and three touchdowns and Malcolm Butler wreaks havoc with two interceptions and a fumble recovery for New England's defense in the Patriots' dominating 41-3 win over the Jets. (1:07)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New York Jets showed signs of fracturing Saturday in the aftermath of their 41-3 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Sheldon Richardson ripped teammate Brandon Marshall, and Leonard Williams said the team wasn't prepared and was "going through the motions."

This doesn't bode well for coach Todd Bowles, whose job could be in danger. The Jets dropped to 4-11.

The Marshall-Richardson feud, which began early in the season, was sparked again Saturday, when Marshall said the 38-point loss was "embarrassing."

Minutes later, Richardson was asked by reporters if he felt the same way.

"He should be embarrassed," said Richardson, confirming he meant Marshall.

Why should Marshall be embarrassed?

"No reason," Richardson said. "He just should be. He knows what he did."

Richardson declined to provide specifics.

Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson has had a "tense" relationship with teammate Brandon Marshall, including a heated exchange in the locker room following a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

The two players have a history. They engaged in a heated exchange in the locker room after the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs; the incident was so intense that Bowles addressed it immediately with the entire team.

A few days ago, Marshall apparently angered Richardson by commenting on Richardson's vulgar Snapchat video, which drew the wrath of Bowles and likely resulted in a fine.

Echoing Bowles' comments on the video, Marshall called it "unacceptable."

"I don't care what that guy says," Richardson said, commenting on whether he was upset by Marshall's take on the Snapchat.

Richardson and Marshall are two of the most outspoken players on the team. One player described their relationship as "tense."

Richardson left little doubt how he feels about Marshall. Asked if he respects the receiver, Richardson said, "Personally? Yeah. Professionally?"

He shrugged, as if to say, "No."

The Jets were blown out for the third time in the past four weeks, prompting questions about whether the team has quit on Bowles.

"Guys just weren't ready to play," Williams, the team's most promising star, told ESPN.com. "We didn't really play with a lot of passion, a lot of enthusiasm. It seemed like we were out there, going through the motions.

"Me, personally, I play hard every game. I know a lot of other guys on this team do, but some people are probably looking past the season, thinking that it's over and stuff like that."

Williams said he doesn't think Bowles should be blamed for that.

"He does a good job of reminding us and telling us what to do, but it's just like a parent," Williams said. "You can constantly tell your kid to stay out of trouble, but they're going to get in trouble sometimes. It's the same type of thing. But you can't fault him."

Muhammad Wilkerson echoed the sentiment.

"The things we've been talking about all year, about miscommunications and guys not having energy and passion ... it's still going on," he said.

Asked specifically about the energy level, Wilkerson said, "It could've been better. That's all I'm going to say about that."