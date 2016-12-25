SEATTLE -- Days after saying he's still considering retirement, Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas tweeted that he's coming back next year.

I'll def be back next year.. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 25, 2016

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Thomas said he hadn't made up his mind on whether to play again. He suffered a season-ending fractured tibia in Week 13 and faces an offseason of rehab and recovery.

Thomas had played in 118 straight games before suffering a hamstring injury and then the leg injury this season.

"I don't think he's serious at all," defensive coordinator Kris Richard said during the week when asked about Thomas' possible retirement.

Added cornerback Richard Sherman: "I don't think he's going to retire. Crazier things have happened in the world, but that's just my opinion."

The Seahawks could have used Thomas during their 34-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Carson Palmer went 16-for-26 for 284 yards, and Pete Carroll said that Thomas' backup, Steven Terrell, was at fault on an 80-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Nelson.