SEATTLE -- Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson passed 100 yards from scrimmage in the final minute of Saturday's 34-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks, giving him his 15th consecutive 100-yard game, tied with Barry Sanders for the longest streak in NFL history.

The record-tying play happened with 55 seconds left in the game and the score tied at 31. Johnson took a pass from quarterback Carson Palmer 13 yards to surpass the century mark.

Coach Bruce Arians was aware of where Johnson stood as he closed in on 100. Johnson began the drive after Seattle pulled within 31-25 with 2:44 left in game. He needed 4 yards, but a 2-yard loss pushed him back to 94 yards on the day. Incomplete passes to Larry Fitzgerald and then to Johnson forced Arizona to punt. But when Arizona got the ball back with 1 minute left, tied at 31, Johnson didn't waste time tying Sanders.

"They were doing everything they could to stop him," Arians said. "I hated that he needed 4 yards and we started with a negative run. We came to win, so we threw it to Larry hoping [he] would stay in bounds."

Johnson also posted his 15th consecutive game with 100 yards from scrimmage to start a season, extending the record he set last Sunday against New Orleans. Sanders' streak didn't begin in Week 1 of the 1997 season.

Cardinals running back David Johnson entered the fourth quarter with 57 yards from scrimmage, but then exploded for 79 to finish with 136 yards. John Froschauer/AP Photo

Johnson can break Sanders' record on Jan. 1 in Los Angeles against the Rams.

"There's nothing else to be said," Palmer said. "I think every adjective to describe him is spot on. There's not one that's a reach. He's spectacular."

Johnson finished with 136 yards from scrimmage. He entered the final quarter with 57 yards from scrimmage: 58 yards rushing and minus-1 yard receiving. He then exploded for 79 in the fourth.

"You run out of superlatives to describe him," Fitzgerald said. "He does something special every single game we play.

"I was messing with [general manager] Steve [Keim] earlier. 'It's like we need to get his contract down right now because after every game it's just getting more and more expensive. He's going to be like 10 percent owner of the franchise by the time his deal is up.'"