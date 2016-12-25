San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde tore his MCL on Saturday and will miss the last game of the season, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Hyde suffered the injury when he was hit in the left leg on a carry. Hyde walked off the field under his own power but did not return.

San Francisco running back Carlos Hyde suffered a torn MCL in the team's win over the Rams. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

"It didn't feel that bad when it first happened. It's pain, there's some pain, but it didn't feel like bad pain. I've felt worse," Hyde said after Saturday's win. "That's why I was able to get up and walk off on my own."

Hyde finishes the season with career highs of 988 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Information from ESPN San Francisco 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.