PITTSBURGH -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs insisted he's returning for his 15th NFL season in 2017.

Suggs, who will turn 35 during next season, seemed insulted when a reporter suggested he would consider retirement.

"I don't know what you heard -- what the [f---] is wrong with him?-- I was always planning to come back and doing this another year," Suggs said after Baltimore's 31-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday that eliminated the Ravens from the playoff race.

Editor's Picks Ravens knocked out of playoff hunt by Christmas Day collapse The Ravens suffered one of their most painful losses ever, blowing a fourth-quarter lead to the archrival Steelers to get KO'd from the playoff hunt.

Suggs leads the Ravens with eight sacks this season, despite playing with a torn biceps in his left arm since Oct. 16. Suggs, the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is fifth among active players with 114.5 sacks, which also are the most in franchise history.

He is signed through the 2018 season and scheduled to make $4 million next season. It's unlikely Baltimore will cut Suggs, because he would only give them $1 million in cap savings, while counting $5.9 million in dead money (or $2.95 million in dead money if cut after June 1).

A first-round draft pick in 2003, Suggs is the longest-tenured Ravens player.