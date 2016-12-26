Ed Werder breaks down what the possible return of Randy Gregory could mean for the Cowboys' defense. (1:20)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will make his 2016 debut against the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Gregory was activated Monday from the reserve/exempt list to the active roster after missing the first 14 games of the season due to multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy but returned to practice last Thursday and is expected to see significant playing time.

To make room for Gregory on the roster, defensive end Zach Moore was released. Moore was added to the 53-man roster last week after spending the season on the practice squad.

A second-round pick in 2015, Gregory has not played since last year's season finale. He did not have a sack as a rookie after suffering a high ankle sprain in the season opener that affected him for a good portion of the season.

He was initially suspended the first four games of the season for violations in 2015, but 10 games were added after another slip-up in the offseason. Gregory attended an out-of-state rehab facility during training camp before rejoining the team in September. He has been able to work out with the team's strength and conditioning coaches and take part in meetings.

He has practiced just three times, but Rod Marinelli liked what he saw during the week.

"He's looked good. I mean, he's so explosive off the ball. That's all the same. He's thicker. He's bigger. He's gained weight," Marinelli said. "And he looks really good but now I think as you go, it's not so much winning the rush, it's building the foundation to rush, if that makes sense, [with] his get-off and his pad level. I just want him to get to work and go, and then he can, I think, if he's doing that he'll help us impact the game."

DeMarcus Lawrence, who led the Cowboys in sacks last year, will miss his second straight game with a back injury, while Tyrone Crawford, who leads the Cowboys in sacks this season, is listed as doubtful because of shoulder and hamstring injuries and did not practice during the week.