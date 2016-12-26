Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett had surgery early Sunday morning to repair a fractured tibia and fibula in his right leg, coach Pete Carroll said.

"He had a great surgery, and they say in four to six weeks, he'll be up, moving and getting on the AlterG [treadmill] and working and all that," Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle's "Brock and Salk" show. "So it's a very secure job they did. They've got some issues with infection and stuff they have to fight right now to make sure he comes through clean. That's because there was a little break in the skin. But other than that, he's got a chance to have a great recovery."

Lockett suffered the injury in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals when his leg got pinned under cornerback Brandon Williams while making a 28-yard catch.

Carroll said the injury was above Lockett's ankle, and he was in surgery late into the night. The second-year wide receiver had 41 catches for 597 yards this season.

Meanwhile, running back Thomas Rawls' status for the Seahawks' regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers is up in the air. Rawls suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game.

"He hasn't had an MRI yet," Carroll said. "It's on his shoulder. We'll see. I don't think it's bad, but he did get banged."