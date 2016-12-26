HOUSTON -- Texans quarterback Tom Savage will start Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Bill O'Brien said Monday.

Savage made his first career start in Saturday's 12-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, finishing 18-of-29 for 176 yards. He did not throw a touchdown or an interception. Savage also played almost three quarters in the Texans' Week 15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in relief of Brock Osweiler, who was benched after throwing two first-half interceptions.

O'Brien said Monday that he thought Savage got into a rhythm in the second half and was much better. He had just two completions for 13 yards in the first half Saturday.

Tom Savage retains his starting job with the Texans, despite throwing for just 176 yards in the team's Saturday night victory. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

The Texans clinched the AFC South on Saturday, and Sunday's game against the Titans will not have an effect on their playoff seed.

O'Brien said the Texans are playing to win this week and aren't talking about resting starters.