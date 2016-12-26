Carlos Hyde will not require surgery for the MCL sprain in his left knee and should be available to participate in the San Francisco 49ers' offseason program, coach Chip Kelly said Monday.

Kelly said an MRI revealed the sprain, which will prevent the running back from playing in Sunday's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers running back Carlos Hyde suffered his knee injury on this hit by the Rams' E.J. Gaines. Rick Scuteri/AP Photo

"The fact that it's a non-surgical thing is the thing that's positive," Kelly told reporters. "It's unfortunate we won't have him for Seattle, but it's good news for Carlos."

He suffered the injury when he was hit in the left leg after catching a short pass from quarterback Colin Kaepernick and was hit by Los Angeles Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines. Hyde fumbled on the play. He walked off the field under his own power but did not return.

Hyde finishes the season with career highs of 988 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He also had 27 catches that resulted in 163 yards and three touchdowns.