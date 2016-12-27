Jack Del Rio says the Raiders need to move on from Derek Carr's injury as they prepare for their playoff push. (0:40)

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- While the loss of quarterback Derek Carr to a broken fibula in his right leg is a disheartening blow, Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio leaned on a familiar refrain to maintain focus for the season finale and the playoffs.

"Next man up," Del Rio said Monday in his weekly media conference.

Matt McGloin, who is 1-5 in his career as a starter, with all six starts coming in his rookie season of 2013, will take over in Carr's absence as the Raiders (12-3) play the Broncos (8-7) in Denver on Sunday. An Oakland victory or a Kansas City Chiefs loss at the San Diego Chargers will give the Raiders the AFC West title, a bye week and a home playoff game.

"It's a tough game and things happen in this game and it's all about the team. It's all about us moving on to the next opportunity and pulling together as a group of men and being unselfish and sacrificing for each other and all those things," Del Rio added.

"It's not, in any way, meant to be insensitive. We'll always show love and appreciation for anybody that is banged up and has an unfortunate event happen, but the team does carry on."

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio turns to Matt McGloin as his "next man up," with quarterback Derek Carr out six to eight weeks with a broken leg. Kelley L Cox/USA Today Sports

Carr, in his third NFL season, was playing at an NFL MVP-caliber level -- with 3,933 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, six interceptions, a 63.7 completion percentage and a 96.7 passer rating -- before going down on a sack with just under 11 minutes to play during the Raiders' 33-25 home victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Del Rio said there were no second thoughts in having Carr still in the game while leading 33-14 at the time, let alone passing the ball. Not with so much time still on the clock, and not with Andrew Luck on the other sideline.

Carr was tackled awkwardly by Colts outside linebacker Trent Cole on the sack, with Carr's right foot getting caught under Cole.

And while Del Rio had no timetable on Carr's potential return, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that Carr was expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles, with a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks.

Super Bowl LI is less than six weeks away, so if the Raiders are going to make a Super Bowl run in their first playoff appearance since 2002, McGloin will be under center.

"I'm ready to go," McGloin said after Saturday's game. "I feel great. And it has been great working with Derek Carr the past few years and working together and seeing what he has done on the field trying to learn from that. I'm ready to go.

"I know this team, these guys around me, this staff, this organization will do a great job of helping me out and embracing me, just making sure we continue to move in the right direction."

Del Rio was asked his impressions of McGloin, a former walk-on at Penn State who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2013 to be a training camp arm.

"Really competitive guy," Del Rio said. "Really attacks his preparation. A little bit fearless. I think he's got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder.

"He's true to who he is and that's who he is. He's comfortable with who he is ... he handles himself very well and been prepared all year in case anything were to occur, and he's ready to step in and take advantage of his opportunity."

McGloin was not available for comment on Monday.