SAN DIEGO -- In a season where the Chargers have been ravaged by injuries, the team could be down to its No. 6 option at running back heading into the season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers announced Tuesday that the team officially placed undrafted rookie Kenneth Farrow on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. San Diego already placed running backs Danny Woodhead, Branden Oliver and Dexter McCluster on the injured reserve earlier this year.

Starting running back Melvin Gordon, who is just 3 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season, has missed the past two games due to a hip strain and knee sprain, and his availability is in question this week.

Kenneth Farrow got the start at running back for the Chargers on Saturday against the Browns but injured his shoulder during the game. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

"He's worked extremely hard," coach Mike McCoy said, when asked about Gordon playing this week. "I know he wants to get out there and play. But like I've said all along with all of the players, not just Mel, we're going to look out for the best interest of the individual first."

The Chargers had only one healthy running back on the roster in recent addition Ronnie Hillman, so the team promoted Andre Williams from the practice squad to the active roster.

Williams has been on the practice squad for most of the year. The Boston College product last played for the New York Giants in 2015, totaling 257 rushing yards.

The Chargers also brought back running back Gus Johnson to the team's practice squad. Johnson was with San Diego during the final week of exhibition play before being released during final roster cuts.