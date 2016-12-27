FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Embattled New York Jets coach Todd Bowles will start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback for the final game, not rookie Christian Hackenberg -- a decision that won't help the coach's sinking popularity.

Bowles made the announcement Tuesday, ignoring public sentiment for Hackenberg, who has yet to play a regular-season snap. Hackenberg will be the No. 2 quarterback, but he won't play against the Bills unless Fitzpatrick is injured, according to Bowles. Later, the coach left open the possibility that Hackenberg could see mop-up duty in the fourth quarter.

Bowles was pressed into a decision because Bryce Petty tore the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder last Saturday against the Patriots. Petty, named to replace Fitzpatrick on Dec. 5, was supposed to start the final four games.

Ryan Fitzpatrick gets the start for the Jets in the season finale. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

"If Fitz gets hurt, he'll go in and play," Bowles said of Hackenberg. "If Fitz doesn't, he won't play. But he's ready to play. He'll be ready to play.

"We're not going to gain or lose nothing by playing him or not."

Hackenberg was drafted in the second round. If he doesn't play Sunday, he'll be the first quarterback since 2008 that was drafted in the first or second round and didn't play a single snap as a rookie. It happened to Brian Brohm, a second-round pick of the Packers in 2008.

The Jets said this would be a "red-shirt year" for Hackenberg, and Bowles said they don't want to deviate from their original plan.

The game is meaningless for the Jets (4-11), so many are wondering why they're not starting Hackenberg. This has been a tumultuous season for Fitzpatrick, who signed a $12 million contract in July and has been benched twice. He's 2-8 as the starter, with 17 interceptions, tied for the second-most in the league.