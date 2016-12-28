Matt Hasselbeck discusses the importance of Rex Ryan changing the game of football with his defensive schemes, but his colorful personality is what could ultimately make owners wary of having him represent the organization. (1:43)

As he sat on a deck overlooking the Buffalo Bills' practice field on a cloudy August morning during training camp, Rex Ryan sounded like a man in his final job. He'd bought a house near Buffalo, had it renovated and planned to live there with his wife and his dog and cats for many years. He was going to set roots and a legacy. It was Buffalo or bust.

"I've got a hell of a lot of football left in me," Ryan said at the time. "It ain't like we're retiring or looking forward to retirement. I want to be here for 10 years, and when [owner] Terry [Pegula] says, 'You know what? Let's pass it on to someone else,' I'll say, 'All right, sir.'"

It didn't exactly go down that way. Ryan was fired Tuesday, just 23 months after his introductory news conference. Perhaps Ryan and the entire city of Buffalo were too awash in hope on that January day. Back then, Ryan said he knew that this was his last shot to be a head coach in the NFL, and the last one he wanted.

"This is definitely going to be it," he told USA Today later that year. "This is my last stop in coaching, and then when my days are up, I'll turn it over to the younger generation."

So if you're to believe 2015 Rex, or even the guy who sat down for a one-hour interview with ESPN.com this past summer, this is it, right? This is where Ryan, 54, retreats to the other side and entertains the many offers he'll receive as a TV analyst.

One of his best friends is not so sure.

Chuck Abate grew up with Rex and Rob Ryan, who also was fired Tuesday. By midafternoon, Abate kept checking both of his phones to see if Rex had called. He last talked to Rex on Sunday, which was Christmas Day, but most of the conversation was about their families and Abate again thanking him profusely for the Cubs tickets Rex got him for Game 7 of the World Series. Abate does not like to talk to Rex about football, or job security, in season.

"You know how he wears that vest all the time?" Abate said. "He's such a superstitious guy. It's like bad karma."

The last time Rex and Rob were fired together was after the 1995 season, when the twins were assistants under their dad, Buddy, in Arizona. At the time, Abate offered the brothers jobs at his factory. They obviously went in a different direction, and both went through the college ranks and then onto the NFL. But now they're in their mid-50s, and Rex is coming off six straight non-winning seasons dating back to his days with the New York Jets, and Rob has been fired from three assistant jobs in the past four years.

Abate thinks that might motivate Rex to keep going.

"Sure, he doesn't have to work," Abate said. "But him and Rob were on a mission this year. Do they want to start their legacy over or say, 'That's it,' and do the TV thing?

Rex Ryan finished his career as the Bills' head coach with a 15-16 overall record. Nils Ericson for ESPN

"Even if it means going down to Division III college football, I could see him starting over. Obviously, he's going to take a while to digest it. He's not a tired old man. That fire's gonna burn again, I know."

The Ryans are a prideful bunch. Over the summer, their older brother, Jim, a St. Louis attorney, sat down for an interview about Rex and Rob. Jim wound up talking for almost an hour about their father's legacy and their disappointment that Buddy never made it into the Hall of Fame.

This season was supposed to be for their dad, who died in June, but it was also supposed to prove the Ryan boys could still coach.

The Bills finished 8-8 in 2015, and Rex hired his brother to help shore up a defense that ranked 19th in yards allowed. Through 15 games, the Bills were again 19th in the category. Rob was supposed to help teach his brother's complex defense, to be another voice in a meeting room that had its share of dissension in 2015.

Ryan's detractors will say he never won that room over; his supporters insist he wasn't given enough time. The only thing that is certain is the town's growing impatience over a 17-year playoff drought.

Ryan could feel it, even in August. He knew what Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said in the offseason, that if the team didn't make the postseason in 2016, Ryan would probably be fired.

But even then, the prospect of getting only two years seemed crazy. Ryan was asked near the end of the interview if he thought two years was enough.

He laughed, saying, "I think 10 is the appropriate amount."