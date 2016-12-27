Marvin Lewis intends to return to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, a source close to Lewis told ESPN's Ed Werder, disputing a report that the longtime coach will retire at the end of this season.

Rumors began to swirl about Lewis' future as the Bengals (5-9-1) close in on completing their first losing season since 2010.

Former Washington Redskins player and radio host Chris Cooley said Sunday on ESPN 980's "Cooley & Kevin" show that Lewis would leave the Bengals at the end of the season, citing "somebody I know in Cincinnati."

"The idea is that (Lewis) has been slowly packing up the office though, slowly putting the pieces away so next Sunday, he can get home, have a little meeting and say 'See ya, I'm going to spend some time in Arizona and play some golf,'" Cooley said.

The Bengals' playoffs chances ended with a 24-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 18 at Paul Brown Stadium. A 12-10 loss in Houston on Saturday night left them with their worst record since a 4-12 finish in 2010.

Despite receiving just a one-year extension in the offseason and enduring an unexpectedly poor start to the season, Lewis said in early December that he didn't fear for his job because he speaks to 81-year-old owner Mike Brown "every day."

Lewis had been the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick in New England, having taken over the Bengals in 2003. The Bengals are missing the playoffs for the first time in six years.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.