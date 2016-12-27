TAMPA, Fla. -- The breakout season for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has come to an end. The Bucs announced Tuesday afternoon that he has been placed on injured reserve.

Brate suffered a back injury late in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the New Orleans Saints. He walked off the field very slowly and kept grabbing his lower back region on the sideline. He had originally been announced as "questionable" to return, but was then downgraded to "doubtful" and never re-entered the game.

A favorite target of quarterback Jameis Winston, Brate's absence was felt in the fourth quarter when, down 31-21, Winston failed to connect with backup Brandon Myers in the end zone on two consecutive plays from the Saints' 17-yard line. The drive stalled at the New Orleans 17 and the Bucs settled for a field goal, ultimately losing 31-24.

Brate finishes his season with 57 catches for 660 yards. His eight touchdown catches are currently the most in the league among tight ends and are second on the Bucs behind Mike Evans.

The Bucs also played cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah on IR with an undisclosed injury and re-signed running back Russell Hansbrough.