OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh will not be entering the final year of his contract, a team source said Tuesday.

There has been speculation that Harbaugh was only signed through 2017 because that was his last reported extension. According to the source, Harbaugh is signed beyond next season.

Harbaugh will become the longest-tenured coach in Ravens history next year, when he begins his 10th season with the team. He is also the sixth-longest tenured coach in the NFL.

John Harbaugh will become the longest-tenured coach in Ravens history next year, when he begins his 10th season with the team. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This season, Harbaugh became the Ravens' all-time winningest coach and owns the fifth-best winning percentage (.601) among active NFL head coaches.

This season, the Ravens missed out on the playoffs for the third time in four seasons since winning the Super Bowl in 2012. Baltimore came close to reaching the postseason this season, but fell short in a 31-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Ravens (8-7) are looking for their seventh winning season in nine years under Harbaugh when they finish out the regular season at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.