CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly officially has been ruled out for Sunday's finale at Tampa Bay.

It is the third straight game Kuechly will have missed since clearing the concussion protocol. He also missed three games while in the protocol after suffering the concussion in a Nov. 17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed the decision Tuesday afternoon in a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview.

Ron Rivera says he's thinking of "what's best" for Luke Kuechly and "what's best" for the Panthers in ruling the linebacker out for the season finale. David T. Foster, III/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images

Rivera has been adamant the past few weeks that with Carolina not a playoff contender he wanted to do what was best for Kuechly long-term.

Kuechly also missed three games last season with a concussion.

"Going forward, it's what's best for him,'' Rivera said in the interview. "It's what's best for the organization.''