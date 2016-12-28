Cam Newton spent part of his day off at an Atlanta Hospital granting a Christmas wish for a young Auburn fan with a severe heart condition.

Ten-year-old Austin Deckard, who was diagnosed with advanced pulmonary hypertension, received the visit of the Carolina Panthers quarterback just one day before he was to undergo a risky procedure.

The Auburn Tigers posted on Twitter the priceless reaction during the exchange.

For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @CameronNewton. Today his wish came true. pic.twitter.com/1MNmpdNLk4 — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) December 28, 2016

The story of Newton's big surprise to Austin started last week, with a post on social media from Austin's elementary school teacher, Courtney Cooper. She mentioned Deckard's condition and how he wished to meet his favorite football player.

"Austin told me he 'wished Cam Newton could come to his birthday party,'" Cooper said in her post. "Austin may not ever make it to an Auburn football game but I know social media is a strong force that can make things happen."

Newton got the message, and Austin's wish became a reality on Tuesday.