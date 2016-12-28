The Miami Dolphins placed starting safety Isa Abdul-Quddus on injured reserve Wednesday, which ends his season.

Abdul-Quddus suffered a neck injury in Sunday in the overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

Abdul-Quddus was quietly one of Miami's best free-agent pickups in the offseason. He started 15 games and finished with 78 tackles and two interceptions. The safety also played his best football and took on a leadership role in the secondary when former Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

The Dolphins are now without their two starting safeties from Week 1. Backup and special teams captain Michael Thomas will replace Abdul-Quddus, while veteran safety Bacarri Rambo replaced Jones.

Miami (10-5) qualified for the playoffs and will play either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Houston Texans in wild-card round. The Dolphins will host the New England Patriots in the regular-season finale on Sunday.