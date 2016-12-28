CANTON, Ohio -- The Hall of Fame game will be played on Aug. 3 -- a Thursday night -- next summer, two days before the inductions into the pro football shrine.

On Wednesday, the hall announced the change in schedule. Previously, the game was played on a Sunday, one night after the inductions.

Participants will be announced in early 2017.

Last summer's game, which annually kicks off the preseason, was canceled because the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was unplayable.

Finalists for the class of 2017 will be revealed Tuesday, and the enshrinees will be selected on Feb. 4, the day before the Super Bowl.