Matthew Stafford said Sunday "is up there for sure" with whether or no this is one of the biggest regular season games of his career. He won't pay much attention to the Washington-Giants game. (0:28)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown four interceptions in three games since injuring the middle finger on his right throwing hand, necessitating the use of a glove. He isn't blaming the finger for his struggles, however.

Stafford said the finger has been fine as he's thrown the ball.

"I don't think so," Stafford said when asked if the finger was the problem. "You know, you look back at them and maybe the one in Chicago was a poor throw, behind him. For the most part, it's been more so decision or close here or there.

"So it's something that obviously I'm trying to eliminate as much as possible while still staying aggressive, but I really don't think it's been a factor."

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford committed two turnovers and was sacked four times Monday night. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Stafford has completed less than 62 percent of his passes in each of his last three games -- the first time all season that's happened. He also completed a season-low 56.5 percent of his passes in Monday's loss at Dallas.

He also hasn't thrown for more than 275 yards in a game since injuring the finger, although that isn't too abnormal considering he is only averaging 265.3 yards per game this season.

Stafford attributed the Lions' dip in production to their opponents as part of the reason. While he downplayed it, he's been hit more, too. The past two weeks, Stafford has been hit 14 times and sacked five times, including four vs. the Cowboys.

Turnovers, both Stafford and Lions coach Jim Caldwell said, have played more into the quarterback's issues than his injured digit. Besides the interceptions, Stafford also lost a fumble late against the Cowboys.

He also had some other passes that were near-interceptions as well.

"You know, turnovers, period, are ones that obviously I think certainly make a difference in the ball game, and there's a lot of stuff that goes into it," Caldwell said. "It's not necessarily his injury or anything of that nature, I don't think, but the really important thing is for us to make certain that we get out of that and get ourselves in position to play well.

"I don't think that really played a huge factor, particularly in this last game."